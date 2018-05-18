The world’s biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup, kicks off in Moscow on 14 June 2018 with game between the Russian hosts and Saudi Arabia.

Matches will be played in 11 different cities until the final, also held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, on Sunday 15 July.

There are five African nations competing in the finals – Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria and Tunisia – and each of them will play their three group matches in three different Russian cities.

Turkish Airlines provides some insight into the cities where African countries will be playing:





An info-graphic of the cities the African countries will be playing at during the World Cup. Picture: Turkish Airlines.

Moscow

Venues: Luzhniki Stadium (capacity 80,000) and Spartak Stadium (capacity 45,360)

African Nations playing group matches in Moscow: Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal

Saint Petersburg

Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium (capacity 64,287)

African nations playing group matches in Saint Petersburg: Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria.





Ekaterinburg

Venue: Ekaterinburg Arena (capacity 35,696)

African nations playing group matches in Ekaterinburg: Senegal, Egypt

Kaliningrad

Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium (capacity: 35,212)

African nations playing group matches in Kaliningrad: Morocco, Nigeria

Volgograd

Venue: Volgograd Arena (capacity 45,568)

African nations playing group matches in Volgograd: Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria

Samara

Venue: Samara Arena (capacity: 44,807)

African nation playing a group match in Samara: Senegal

Saransk

Venue: Mordovia Arena (capacity 44,000)

African nation playing a group matches in Saransk: Tunisia



