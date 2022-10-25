ACSA receives accolades for efforts in reducing carbon emissions

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has announced that the Airports Council International (ACI) has awarded the South African airports management company certificates for efforts made towards reducing carbon emissions. The company revealed that four airports, including three of the country’s largest airports, received certificates in recognition of the progress made towards reducing the company’s carbon footprint at ACI’s Africa World Annual General Assembly in Marrakesh, Morocco.

According to Acsa, OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport, and Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport all received the coveted accreditations. Acsa also revealed that the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme is the only institutionally endorsed programme that independently assesses and recognises airports’ efforts to manage and reduce their carbon dioxide emissions. Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu said that their airports, due to their strategic locations, continue to play a leading role as important connecting hubs in the SADC region and the continent.

“Our deliberate posture as early adopters of cutting-edge technology throughout our airport network to optimise customer journeys and overall passenger experience is clearly beginning to bear fruit,” said Mpofu. “I am especially proud and grateful to the Acsa team for their dedication and continued hard work.” Mpofu also highlighted that as an industry, airport management teams across the globe have prioritised reducing carbon emissions and this is something that Acsa is keeping a close eye on with the view to stay on par with international best practice. “The ACI and its members not too long ago established a world decarbonisation goal that airports at a global level can commit to, of reaching net-zero carbon by 2050, and as Acsa we are fully behind this goal, and this recognition by ACI Africa is a testament to that,” said Mpofu.

