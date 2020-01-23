Afri Ride has upped the ante on ridesharing across the continent through the launch of a transport ecosystem tailor made for Africa’s fast-growing travelling community and congested cities.
Afri Ride founder and managing director Joe Moyo said safety, convenience, reduction of carbon emissions, employment creation and the challenge of mobility for Africa’s rapid urbanisation were among the factors they took into consideration.
According to Afri Ride, Africa’s largest cities Cairo, Lagos and Johannesburg were some of the most congested on the continent with the Kenyan capital Nairobi, reputed to be the second most congested city in the world. Needless to say, such congestion has socio-economic costs with the rate of accidents ranking among some of the highest.
“Car owners have the opportunity to make an extra income and will benefit by having their car and fuel expenses covered, while riders won’t have the large capital outlay involved when buying their own vehicle,” said Moyo.
Moyo said Afri Ride came as a ready-made solution. Ride sharing in Africa also eliminates several of the major transportation hurdles faced by individuals in densely populated towns and cities.