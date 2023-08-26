Air France extends suspension of flights to Burkina Faso and Mali

French airline Air France has extended the suspension of flights to Burkina Faso and Mali until September 10 due to the recent coup in Niger, the BMFTV broadcaster reported, citing the company's statement. In response, the Malian authorities have revoked Air France's permission for flight operations between Paris and Bamako, citing an alleged violation of the agreement terms, the report said.

On August 6, the coup leaders in Niger closed the country's airspace against the background of the expiration of the deadline set by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and citing a threat of military intervention by the bloc. The next day, media reported that Air France had suspended flights to Burkina Faso and Mali until August 11. The measure was extended several times.

A coup took place in Niger on July 26. President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani.