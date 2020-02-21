Air France, KLM, Delta and Virgin Atlantic have announced a global partnership to benefit travellers around the world. The airlines revealed the partnership this week.
It will provide customers with more convenient flight schedules and a shared goal of ensuring a smooth and consistent travel experience, whichever airline people fly.
The partnership also provides the flexibility to book flights on any of the four carriers through their respective mobile apps, websites, or via travel agents. Customers will enjoy award-winning service, top-tier premium cabin products and complimentary food, drink and seat-back in-flight entertainment in all cabins on all trans-Atlantic flights.
Enhanced customer benefits mean that loyalty programme members will be able to earn and use miles or enjoy elite benefits for flights on any of the four airlines’ worldwide operations, including a trans-Atlantic trip, intra-Europe hops, or domestic US journey.
Other highlights include up to 341 peak daily trans-Atlantic services, covering the top 10 routes on a nonstop basis, onward connections to 238 cities in North America, 98 in continental Europe and 16 in the UK and a choice of 110 nonstop trans-Atlantic routes.