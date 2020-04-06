Air France – KLM to fly Dutch and French travellers home

Plans are underway to bring Dutch, French and European travellers stuck in South Africa home.

Air France – KLM will work with the Dutch and French Ministry Foreign Affairs to repatriate Dutch, French citizens and European nationals.

The airline, together with Dutch and French Embassies in South Africa, have been working extensively to organise repatriation flights, which will enable more than 1 000 Dutch and 250 French nationals to return home. These flights will also be open to citizens from other European Union member states.

Pending final flights authorisations, KLM will operate five consecutive flights in the coming week, from Amsterdam to South Africa (three flights to Cape Town and two flights to Johannesburg) with a technical stop in La Reunion (France).

As these flights are governmental, they will not be open for sale through our traditional direct and indirect, online and offline channels.