Air France – KLM to fly Dutch and French travellers home
Plans are underway to bring Dutch, French and European travellers stuck in South Africa home.
Air France – KLM will work with the Dutch and French Ministry Foreign Affairs to repatriate Dutch, French citizens and European nationals.
The airline, together with Dutch and French Embassies in South Africa, have been working extensively to organise repatriation flights, which will enable more than 1 000 Dutch and 250 French nationals to return home. These flights will also be open to citizens from other European Union member states.
Pending final flights authorisations, KLM will operate five consecutive flights in the coming week, from Amsterdam to South Africa (three flights to Cape Town and two flights to Johannesburg) with a technical stop in La Reunion (France).
As these flights are governmental, they will not be open for sale through our traditional direct and indirect, online and offline channels.
These flights are reserved to non-South African residents stranded in South Africa, who should make themselves known by their Embassy in South Africa.
“Air France – KLM remains fully committed to this repatriation mission on behalf of our Dutch and French citizens,” the airline revealed in a statement.
Air France–KLM suspended its scheduled flights from and to South Africa due to the announced lockdown by President Cyril Ramamphosa.
Dutch nationals can reach their Embassy at:
Embassy: +27 12 425 4500
Cape Town Consulate: +27 21 421 5660
Or go to www.bijzonderebijstandbuitenland.nl
French nationals can reach their embassy at:
Embassy: +27 (0) 12 425 1600
Johannesburg Consulate: +27 (0) 11 778 5600
Cape Town Consulate: +27 (0) 21 488 5090
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://za.ambafrance.org/