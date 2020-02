Air Mauritius suspends all direct flights to Hong Kong due to coronavirus fears









Air Mauritius has suspended all direct flights to and from Hong Kong until further notice. Picture: airmauritius/antoine.l98. Air Mauritius has suspended all direct flights to and from Hong Kong until further notice. This follows the coronavirus that has hit China since last month. The airline said the suspension will come into effect on Tuesday, February 4. The last flights to be operated on the route will be MK640/641, scheduled for Monday, February 3. The move is to protect the health and safety of its passengers and crew. It stated that their safety and health “remain its topmost priority.”

The airline revealed in a statement: “These measures follow a reevaluation of the Coronavirus situation and the travel restrictions currently in force.

Eligible passengers travelling from and to Hong Kong will be rerouted through our hubs in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.”

The statement revealed that “any foreign national having resided in China or with a history of travel to and from China within the last 14 days will not be allowed boarding on Air Mauritius flights as they will not be allowed entry or transit in the Republic of Mauritius”.

Last week, British Airways suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai until March, after warnings over travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BA.com, the airline's website, shows no direct flights to China are available in January and February. Britain on Tuesday advised against "all but essential" travel to mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Daily Mail, BA suspended the flights to protect staff and passengers from the killer virus.