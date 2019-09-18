Air Seychelles hopes to reduce its carbon footprint with new technologies. Picture: Air Seychelles

With more travellers making attempts to reduce their carbon footprint and some ditching flights to make a statement, airlines are feeling the pressure. Air Seychelles is the latest airline company to announce that the airline is moving forward with its corporate social responsibility programme to reduce carbon emissions.

They will invest in a series of electric equipment to reduce fuel dependency in its ground operations, and the arrival of the new Airbus A320neo aircraft at the start of August offers a range of environmental benefits.

According to the airline, the new engine option aircraft has on average generated 20% fuel savings per flight in one month.

Remco Althuis, Chief Executive Officer of Air Seychelles, said the aviation industry is under considerable pressure over the issue of carbon emissions and its impact on climate change.

“As fuel and emissions are two key factors that impact the global environment, Air Seychelles we remain committed to contributing towards sustainable development by conducting business in an economically and responsible manner.

“To ensure that the airline develops sustainably, we will explore ways to implement ecological measures across the business, to improve and safeguard the environment where the airline operates,” he said.