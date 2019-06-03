Flight HM061 from Seychelles to Johannesburg operated by the airline Airbus A320 aircraft featuring 16 business class and 120 economy class seats departed the Seychelles International Airport on Monday morning under the command of Captain Archille Young and First Officer Bertrand Mein.





“After having added a sixth weekly frequency last year, we are thrilled to be now offering daily service between the two countries, which also demonstrates the importance of strengthening business, tourism and cultural ties between the Seychelles and South Africa.

“Besides catering to both leisure and business travellers, together with the support of our codeshare partners we are also able to provide a combined experience to South Africa and beyond," he said.

The round trip service will depart O.R. Tambo International Airport at 1.45pm and will arrive in the Seychelles at 8.40pm. Charles Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Seychelles said the airline was constantly looking at ways to maximize convenience and flexibility for our guests.