While Airbnb is already used in more than 191 countries and regions around the world, the company is constantly working to make the platform accessible to more people. Picture: Reuters

Airbnb is delighted to announce that hosts and guests can access Airbnb platform in Xhosa, Zulu and Swahili for the first time, alongside 28 additional languages. While Airbnb is already used in more than 191 countries and regions around the world, the company is constantly working to make the platform accessible to more people.

Recently, the company doubled the number of languages in which hosts and guests can use Airbnb.

Now supporting 62 languages - including Xhosa, Zulu and Swahili - the Airbnb platform is accessible to more than 4 billion native speakers. With these new languages, the company is working to bring economic opportunity to even more hosts, and making it easier for more guests to experience travel that is local, authentic and unique.

In South Africa, there are more than 20 000 listings on the platform and home sharing continues to bring a wealth of benefits to the local economy, tourism industry and communities. Recently released data by Airbnb shows that: