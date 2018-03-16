Airbnb adds 21 new accessibility features and filters help disabled guests to find homes which fit their needs. Picture: Airbnb.

Airbnb has released 21 new accessibility filters across the platform that make it easier for disabled guests to find accessible travel accommodation worldwide. The new filters allow Airbnb guests to search for listings with specific features, including step-free entry to rooms, entryways that are wide enough to accommodate a wheelchair, and more. Previously, guests on Airbnb were only able to search for ‘‘wheelchair accessible’ listings, which did not always meet travellers' individual needs.

The announcement comes as Srin Madipalli, Accessibility Product and Program Manager at Airbnb, continues his work to ensure Airbnb meets their accessibility needs.

“As a disabled person and passionate traveller, I am hugely excited by the changes we’re making at Airbnb. With these new filters, we are making it easier for everyone to share their adapted homes with disabled travellers around the world. Our mission is to enable anyone to travel anywhere, regardless of disability,” said Madipalli.

In late 2017, Airbnb acquired Accomable, the London-based accessible travel startup founded in 2015 by Srin Madipalli and Martyn Sibley – two friends with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Accomable linked disabled travellers with listings that met their needs.

Airbnb will be working closely with its community of hosts and guests to ensure the new filters offer information which is as useful and accurate as possible, with the aim to improve and expand the filters to ensure they support as many travellers as possible.

Airbnb’s new Accessibility features and filters allow guests to search for listings with some or all of the following features:

Entering the home

Step-free access

Wide doorway

Well lit path to entrance

Flat path to front door



Getting around

Wide hallways Hallways at least 36" (90cm) wide.

Elevators If needed, contact hosts about the width.



Bedroom

Step-free access

Wide doorway

Accessible-height bed

Wide clearance to bed



Bathroom

Step-free access

Wide doorway

Roll-in shower with chair

Bathtub with shower chair

Accessible-height toilet

Wide clearance to shower, toilet

Fixed grab bars for shower, toilet

Handheld shower head



Common areas

Step-free access

Wide entryway



Parking

Disabled parking spot There is a city-approved parking spot or a parking space at least 8ft (2.4m) wide.

