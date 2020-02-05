Airbnb horror stories: From porn movie sets to pop up brothels









WatchMojo.com listed the Top 10 Worst Airbnb Stories, from the most scandalous to the most disgusting. Picture: Supplied Airbnb has become a global sensation over the years, allowing travellers to feel right at home in a new destination. The brainchild product of Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia, Airbnb has risen to become a billion-dollar company. But, with all the innovation, some guests go overboard when they stay at a listing. WatchMojo.com listed the Top 10 Worst Airbnb Stories, from the most scandalous to the most disgusting. Here are some of the notable mentions: The “family guy” who hosted a wild party

Airbnb host Rachel Bassini who owned a penthouse in New York's East Village rented her home to a man who pretended to travel with his family. Instead, he hosted a wild party that resulted in the place being thrashed. When Bassini arrived to her house, she found human faeces on the floor and couch, used condoms and chewing gum thrown across her property.

The pop-up brothel

When two friends embarked on a two week holiday and rented their Airbnb property to two guests, they did not expect coming home to their home being raided. Turns out, the guests were running a brothel at their Airbnb listing.

Location for porn film

An Airbnb host discovered that her home was the location for an adult film. She leased the property to a woman named Anna for five days who was enjoying a summer holiday with her friends. In between all of this, the real renter of the property was a porn movie director. The host sued after finding out that her home was used as a set for the porno.

WATCH: