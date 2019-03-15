FILE PHOTO: Men unload a case containing the black boxes from the crashed Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 outside the headquarters of France's BEA air accident investigation agency in Le Bourget Pic: Reuters

After the troubled Boeing MAX 737 was grounded around the world, airlines are beginning to demand compensation from the manufacturer as revenue losses are expected to mount.



European low-cost airline Norwegian Air, which has eighteen 737 Max 8 planes in its fleet, has become the first airline to publicly demand that Boeing pay for lost flight time.





The majority of Norwegian’s 737 MAX aircraft serve intra-European routes. The airline has ordered more than 100 of the 737 Max 8 planes.





India’s SpiceJet, also said it will seek compensation from Boeing and demand credit on maintenance, repair, and overhaul for its 12 grounded 737 MAX aircraft. The airline had an aggressive expansion plan that banked on the delivery of Max jets.





The airline, which had 193 MAX 737 aircraft on order, planned to add 15 of them already this year. SpiceJet has also been forced to cut flights on at least 12 international routes.





Indian Civil Aviation had around 40 flights from Thursday.

“This is costing millions of dollars per day,” Phil Seymour, who runs an aviation consultancy called IBA, told US National Public Radio.





Analyst at Morningstar Chris Higgins added that “Typically, once an airline takes the aircraft, Boeing makes some guarantees in terms of the performance of that aircraft, and one of them is that the aircraft should be airworthy.”





In 2013, Boeing paid an undisclosed amount to airlines affected by a three-month grounding of its 787 Dreamliner jets after some of the planes’ batteries caught fire.