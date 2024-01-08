Airlink announced as official airline partner for Betway SA20 cricket championship

Independent airline Airlink will be the official airline partner of the Betway SA20 Cricket Championship to be contested across the country over four weeks from January 10, culminating with the final on February 10. South Africa’s premier T20 franchise tournament Betway SA20 is for cricket die-hards, party people, families.

Each team will face each other twice in a round-robin stage (home and away) before the play-off rounds. Matches are played over a four-week period in some of South Africa’s iconic cricketing venues. As the official partner carrier, Airlink will fly the player squads, coaches, management and support staff of the six competing franchise teams between their various matches.

The franchises are the Durban SuperGiants, the Eastern Cape Sunrisers, the Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, the Paarl Royals and the Pretoria Capitals. The championship will showcase many of the world’s best beguiling bowlers, fleet-of-foot fielders and swashbuckling batsmen who will take on each other in Durban, Cape Town, Paarl, Johannesburg, Centurion and Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) in the series of intense limited 20-over matches. “The SA20 is a fantastic opportunity for the six teams to test their mettle against their rivals, with matches being played at some of the world’s most iconic pitches.