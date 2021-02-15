Airlink launches new West Coast route that connects Cape Town with Walvis Bay

Airlink has announced its new Cape Town and Walvis Bay route that launches on March 2, 2021.

The new route is Airlink’s third between South Africa and Namibia, with other services linking Cape Town and Windhoek, and flights from Johannesburg to Windhoek and Walvis Bay.

Airlink chief executive Rodger Foster said the new service was ideal for business and leisure travellers, with the port city of Walvis Bay being an important economic hub and gateway to some of Namibia’s prized tourist destinations. These include the Namib Desert, Swakopmund and the Skeleton Coast.

"Walvis Bay, Langstrand and Swakopmund are also home to a significant community of people who commute between Namibia and South Africa. The route will also enable seamless multi-city travel itineraries for international and local tourists visiting popular destinations in Namibia and South Africa," Foster said.

Airlink will operate weekday flights between Cape Town and Walvis Bay on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flight 4Z 382 departs Cape Town at 2pm, arriving at Walvis Bay at 4.15pm.