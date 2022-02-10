Airlink reintroduces Durban – Mbombela flights

With lockdown restrictions eased, South Africa’s domestic airlines are reintroducing air routes that were discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One such airline is Airlink. The carrier said it will re-introduce scheduled direct services between Durban and Mbombela Kruger Mpumalanga International from April 4.

Flights on the route will be operated by modern Embraer Regional Jets. Non-stop flights on the route will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Flights from Durban depart at 10.30am and the return service leaves from Mbombela Kruger Mpumalanga International at 2pm. Travel time is about 70 minutes. Passengers are reminded that a flight ticket includes a 20kg free economy class checked-in luggage allowance plus a 15kg sporting equipment allowance.

“Mbombela and Durban are both crucial destinations for South African and international tourists and business travellers,” said Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster. “This new direct service will promote commerce and tourism between the cities and between the Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. For customers, the re-introduction of non-stop flights between the two cities provides greater convenience and options for those who do not need to travel via Johannesburg,” Foster said. The airline reiterated its Covid-19 protocol