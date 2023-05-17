Airlink to add more flights to Mbombela and Bloemfontein due to market demand

Signs of a post-Covid recovery are visible as Southern Africa’s premier airline, Airlink, announced it will add more flights to Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit, and Bloemfontein. The addition will take effect from August 7, 2023 and by adding an additional frequency, Airlink will operate a twice-daily return service between Cape Town and Mbombela, six days a week and an additional service between Johannesburg and Mbombela affords customers the opportunity to choose one of up to eight return flights per day.

The airline also said that the addition of an extra flight between Johannesburg and Bloemfontein will increase the daily departures from three to four flights during the week and from two to three flights daily over the weekend. According to Airlink’s CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, the airline is increasing flights between certain key destinations for local and international business and leisure travel in response to market demand. “By scaling up Airlink’s schedule on these routes we are giving customers more convenient choices and connections, which provides travellers with greater flexibility when planning their trips,” said Foster.

The airline said the additional flights to and from both Johannesburg and Bloemfontein are scheduled for efficient connections with Airlink’s other domestic and regional services, as well as the international long-haul flights operated by Airlink’s partner airlines. “The flights on these routes will be operated by Embraer Regional Jets. Airlink’s great value fares include a free 20kg economy class checked luggage allowance plus a free 15kg sporting equipment allowance. “On board, our customers are treated to a complimentary light meal, refreshments, comfort with generous leg room and a choice of aisle or window seat - our aircraft do not contain middle seats,” said Airlink.