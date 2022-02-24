Airlink to connect Durban and Harare with direct flights

The return service leaves from Harare at 1.20pm, touching down in Durban at 3.35pm. Travel time is approximately two hours and 10 minutes.

The direct flights on the route will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flights from Durban’s King Shaka International Airport depart at 10.30am, landing at 12.40pm at Harare’s Robert Mugabe International Airport.

“Harare and Durban are important commercial centres and key Airlink markets. This brand new route linking the two cities will be our third direct service to Zimbabwe’s capital, along with our flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town. We are certain that the new service will promote commerce and tourism between the cities and between KwaZulu-Natal and Zimbabwe. Having non-stop flights on the route means greater convenience and options for travellers who want to save time and avoid connecting at Johannesburg,” said Airlink chief executive and managing director, Rodger Foster.

Airlink will operate one of its modern Embraer ERJ135 Regional Jets on the route. Fares include a 20kg free economy class checked-in luggage allowance plus a 15kg sporting equipment allowance. On board, customers are treated to a complimentary light meal and refreshments. The cabins are designed for comfort with generous legroom and a choice of aisle or window seats – Airlink aircraft do not have middle seats.

Airlink flights are scheduled to provide convenient connections with other domestic and regional services, as well as with long-haul flights provided by global airline partners.