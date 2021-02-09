Airlink to resume flights between Johannesburg and Sishen from next week

Great news for travellers from Johannesburg to Sishen in the Northern Cape, Airlink announced it will resume scheduled air services from Monday, February 15, 2021.

The airline said in a statement that the route will relaunch to provide vital air connectivity to the crucial iron ore mining centre.

Airlink CEO and Managing Director Rodger Foster said that the airline recognises the strategically important role that Sishen plays in the economy, both as a mining town and sustaining jobs in the Northern Cape province, as well as generating valuable foreign revenue for South Africa through exports of iron ore.

"We look forward to resuming our role in supporting Sishen and its community. We will commence with four return flights a week and we will add frequencies as demand on the route picks up,” he said.

Airlink will operate the following weekday flights between Johannesburg and Sishen: From Mondays and Thursdays, flight 4Z 773 departs Johannesburg at 5h45am, arriving at Sishen at 7am, and flight 4Z 778 departs Sishen at 5.40pm, arriving at Johannesburg at 6.55pm.