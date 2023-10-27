Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to disable plane engines was high on ‘magic mushrooms’

By David Shepardson and Steve Gorman An off-duty pilot charged with trying to disable the engines of an Alaska Airlines jet in flight told police afterwards he was suffering a nervous breakdown, had taken psychedelic mushrooms two days earlier and had not slept in 40 hours, court documents showed.

Joseph David Emerson, 44, an Alaska Airlines pilot, was riding as a standby employee passenger in the cockpit "jumpseat" of Sunday's flight, en route from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco, when the airborne altercation occurred, authorities said. After a brief scuffle inside the flight deck with the captain and first officer, Emerson ended up restrained by members of the cabin crew and was arrested in Portland, Oregon,where the flight was diverted and landed safely. He was charged in Oregon state court on Tuesday with 83 counts of attempted murder - one for every person aboard the plane besides himself - and a single count of endangering an aircraft.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges at a brief arraignment in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland, and was ordered to remain in custody pending a detention hearing to be held within the next five days.

Emerson was charged separately in federal court with one count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants. The criminal complaints in both cases were filed with sworn affidavits from investigators outlining a harrowing sequence of events that came close to shutting down hydraulic operation and fuel to both engines of the twin-jet aircraft, an Embraer 175. Alaska Airlines reported no blemishes in Emerson's employment record. And the head of a California flying club he once belonged to said Sunday's alleged behaviour was completely at odds with the meticulous, mild-mannered family man he remembered Emerson to be.

MENTAL CRISIS SUGGESTED According to the affidavits, Emerson told police after his arrest that he was suffering a mental crisis during the incident and had struggled with depression for the past six months. The court documents said he also told police that he had taken "magic mushrooms" for the first time, ingesting them about 48 hours before boarding the plane.