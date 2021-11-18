American Airlines eyes Mumbai with non-stop services; prepares to compete with Tata-backed Air India

By Rohit Vaid

Re-entering India’s sky after a gap of nearly 10 years, the Texas-based American Airlines is looking to connect more destinations, especially Mumbai to the US, via non-stop services. The airline envisions the sector gaining more capacity as competition heats up, notably from the Tata Group-backed Air India. This week, American Airlines launched a new non-stop flight between New York and New Delhi on a Boeing 777-300 aircraft.

Tom Lattig, managing director, EMEA, sales, said the airline had experienced a healthy demand from “visiting friends and relatives” in this sector. It also expects to cater to more students during the new academic session. “We know there are a lot of Indian students in North America who will travel back and forth. There is also a huge Indian population in the United States. So that is the biggest segment right now.

“We are also seeing quite a bit of North America point-of-sale, leisure business. So we do see some leisure customers, and then the corporate business is still a bit slow to materialise, but we do expect corporate recovery will happen,” Lattig told IANS. After Delhi, the airline plans to start a Bengaluru–Seattle service from March 2022. “We are going to work really closely with IndiGo to make sure that we have good connecting times and services for both Chennai and Hyderabad for our Bengaluru service, and as the markets develop we will evaluate whether or not it makes sense to add more non-stop flights,” Lattig said.

At present, the airline has a code-share agreement with IndiGo. In aviation parlance, a code-share agreement allows airlines to sell seats on each others’ flights in order to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations. On other new destinations, Lattig cited the airline's interest in launching a new non-stop flight to Mumbai. “Certainly, I think Mumbai is one we would look at.”

He acknowledged the foreseeable competition in the sector. “We certainly expect Air India and other airlines to be competitors for non-stop flying between India and North America. We are going to reach a lot more of the Indian market through our partnership with IndiGo, as long as we have a fair level playing field to compete. “I am sure there will be more capacity that gets added to the India-US market and we will add more capacity when we think it makes sense, but good luck to Air India.