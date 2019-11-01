Tourism roleplayers in KZN attend this year's KwaZulu-Natal Lilizela Tourism Awards at Fairmont Zimbali in Ballito. Picture: Supplied.

This year’s KwaZulu-Natal Lilizela Tourism Awards at Fairmont Zimbali in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal was a celebration of the province's finest tourism businesses. The annual provincial awards ceremony was based on an 80 percent voting process by guests, their TripAdvisor rating and the remaining 20 percent decided by a panel of judges.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube said tourism is one of the strongest drivers of world trade and prosperity.

“Poverty alleviation is one of the greatest global challenges. Despite turbulent times for the world’s economy, these basic facts are unlikely to change. Focusing the wealth-creating power of tourism on people most in need remains an immense task and opportunity.

“In South Africa in general and in KZN in particular, tourism acts as an engine for development through foreign exchange earnings and the creation of direct and indirect employment,” she said.