And the winners of the 2019 KZN Lilizela Awards are...
Travel News / 1 November 2019, 09:30am / Staff reporter
This year’s KwaZulu-Natal Lilizela Tourism Awards at Fairmont Zimbali in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal was a celebration of the province's finest tourism businesses.
The annual provincial awards ceremony was based on an 80 percent voting process by guests, their TripAdvisor rating and the remaining 20 percent decided by a panel of judges.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube said tourism is one of the strongest drivers of world trade and prosperity.
“Poverty alleviation is one of the greatest global challenges. Despite turbulent times for the world’s economy, these basic facts are unlikely to change. Focusing the wealth-creating power of tourism on people most in need remains an immense task and opportunity.
“In South Africa in general and in KZN in particular, tourism acts as an engine for development through foreign exchange earnings and the creation of direct and indirect employment,” she said.
The national competition will be held on Saturday, November 9, at Time Square Casino in Pretoria, Gauteng.
Here is the complete list of the winners:
Bed and breakfast
3-star Bed & Breakfast: Madeline Grove Bed and Breakfast
4-star Bed & Breakfast: Fairlight Beach House.
5-star Bed & Breakfast: Westville B&B.
Caravan & Camping
2-star Caravan & Camping: Mahai Caravan Park Royal Natal.