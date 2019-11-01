Tourism roleplayers in KZN attend this year's KwaZulu-Natal Lilizela Tourism Awards at Fairmont Zimbali in Ballito. Picture: Supplied.

This year’s KwaZulu-Natal Lilizela Tourism Awards at Fairmont Zimbali in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal was a celebration of the province's finest tourism businesses. 

The annual provincial awards ceremony was based on an 80 percent voting process by guests, their TripAdvisor rating and the remaining 20 percent decided by a panel of judges. 

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube said tourism is one of the strongest drivers of world trade and prosperity. 

“Poverty alleviation is one of the greatest global challenges. Despite turbulent times for the world’s economy, these basic facts are unlikely to change. Focusing the wealth-creating power of tourism on people most in need remains an immense task and opportunity.

“In South Africa in general and in KZN in particular, tourism acts as an engine for development through foreign exchange earnings and the creation of direct and indirect employment,” she said. 

The national competition will be held on Saturday, November 9, at Time Square Casino in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Here is the complete list of the winners:

Bed and breakfast 

3-star Bed & Breakfast: Madeline Grove Bed and Breakfast

4-star Bed & Breakfast: Fairlight Beach House.

5-star Bed & Breakfast: Westville B&B.

Caravan & Camping

2-star Caravan & Camping: Mahai Caravan Park Royal Natal.

3-star Caravan & Camping: ATKV Drakensville Holiday Resort.

4-star Caravan & Camping: Villa Spa Holiday Resort

Country House

3-star Country House: Hawklee Country House.

4-star Country House: Pleasant Places Country Guest House

5-star Country House: Days At Sea Beach Lodge

Boutique hotel

 Best boutique hotel: Ekhaya Boutique Hotel

Backpacking & Hostelling

Best Backpacking & Hostelling: Curiocity Durban

Guest House

3-star Guest House: The View Boutique Hotel & Spa

4-star Guest House: Lodge Afrique

5-star Guest House: Elegant Lodge

Hotel

1-star Hotel: Road Lodge Pietermaritzburg

3-star Hotel: Garden Court Umhlanga

4-star Hotel: Umhlanga Sands Resort

5 -star Hotel: The Oyster Box Hotel.

Lodge 

3-star Lodge: Tembe Elephant Park & Lodge.

4-star Lodge: Three Tree Hill Lodge

5 -star Lodge: The Gorge Private Game Lodge & Spa.

Game Lodge

3-star Game Lodge: Bayala Game Lodge

4-star Game Lodge: Leopard Mountain Safari Lodge

5 -star Game Lodge: Amakhosi Lodge (Pty) Ltd

Roots & Culture

Veyane Cultural Village

Self-catering exclusive

2-star Self-catering exclusive: Dolfinview Self-Catering Accommodation

3-star Self-catering exclusive: Beverley Country Cottages.

4-star Self-catering exclusive: Rockwood Lodges.

Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur of the Year Award: La Teranga Bed and Breakfast

MEC’s Award: Thandekile Jessica Nhleko 