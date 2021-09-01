’Arrow’ star Stephen Amell 'ashamed' of drunken behaviour that got him kicked off flight

Stephen Amell feels “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour which caused him to be kicked off a flight. The ‘Arrow’ actor was removed from a Delta Airlines flight earlier this year for getting too loud during a drunken argument with his wife, Cassandra Jean, and has now said he regrets his actions.

He explained: “I mean, maybe I destroyed my entire life, my entire career? So, I think, ultimately, very ashamed of it, trying to make amends for it, specifically with my wife. “I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place, and I got on a plane. I was p***** off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. Just picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset.” Stephen also said he “can’t even remember” what he was upset about, so he knows it “wasn’t important”.

He added: “Honestly, I can’t even remember what I was upset about, which was indicative of two things. Handle your liquor. I had too many drinks, right? And B, it clearly wasn’t important. I was just upset and wanted to be upset and sure enough after [Cass] said this, a guy came by and said, ‘Sir, you have to keep your voice down, please.’ “I’m actually, frankly, like deeply ashamed of it. I feel like I went the better part of 10 years without being an a**hole in public. I was an a**hole in public.” The 40-year-old actor initially calmed down when asked to keep the noise down, but was then asked to leave the plane 10 minutes later.