ASATA welcomes SA opening its borders but says there are logical challenges

The Association of Southern African Travel Agents (ASATA) has welcomed the announcement by government that South Africans can travel internationally to all countries under certain travel conditions.

“We see some logistical challenges, such as travel insurance and visa requirements, but are very encouraged to hear that the South African government has given the green light to travellers based in South Africa to travel for any reason they wish to anywhere in the world,” said Otto de Vries, CEO ASATA.

A ministerial press conference on Wednesday confirmed that South African travellers would be free to travel anywhere, even high-risk destinations.

“If protocols are applied diligently throughout the travel value chain, there would be no reason to restrict travel to or from certain destinations,” added de Vries.

The successful reopening of intra-provincial and then interprovincial travel has positioned travel as both safe and normal, and South Africans have started to travel, as demonstrated by occupancy rates across South Africa over the Heritage Day long weekend.