London - A couple given £300 (about R5 600) for being chucked off a plane for being "drunk and disruptive" have lost the payout after they complained it was too small.
Victoria Parker, 41, and Paul Dempsey, 44, were escorted off their British Airways flight back from Greece.
Cabin crew took action when fellow passengers complained about the couple’s behaviour.
Parker said she had downed only a couple of drinks and, after complaining about their treatment, the couple were sent £300 in vouchers as an apology.
The hairdresser and mother of one pressed her case however because she was furious about having to pay £700 for new flights and an extra night in a hotel.