London - It was once known as "the world’s favourite airline".
But British Airways is now one of the worst, according to thousands of holidaymakers.
Britain's national flag carrier was criticised for uncomfortable seats and poor meals in a poll by Which?
It marks a dramatic fall from grace for the international airline, which in 2015 was voted the best short-haul option in the same survey.
The poll of more than 6 500 travellers has seen BA hit third-from-bottom for short-haul travel. It is second-worst for long haul.