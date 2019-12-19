BA the world's favourite airline? Not anymore









FILE PHOTO: A British Airways aircraft comes in to land at Heathrow aiport in London London - It was once known as "the world’s favourite airline". But British Airways is now one of the worst, according to thousands of holidaymakers. Britain's national flag carrier was criticised for uncomfortable seats and poor meals in a poll by Which? It marks a dramatic fall from grace for the international airline, which in 2015 was voted the best short-haul option in the same survey. The poll of more than 6 500 travellers has seen BA hit third-from-bottom for short-haul travel. It is second-worst for long haul.

It comes at the end of a dismal year for the company due to IT glitches, strikes and cancellations. Last month, an IT meltdown caused delays of up to 24 hours. There were similarly severe systems failures in 2017.

This year’s chaos came 12 months after hackers stole the data of half a million BA customers in a breach which led to a £183-million fine.

Consumer champion Which? asked passengers to describe service, boarding and cabin environment on flights.

Overall, BA suffered a customer satisfaction score of 55 percent.

BA said: "Our own data shows customer satisfaction scores have increased as we deliver our £6.5billion investment for customers on new aircraft, new food, new lounges and new technology."

American Airlines was voted the worst long-haul carrier, scoring 48 percent. One passenger said: "The cabin was scruffy, the staff rude, the food awful."

Virgin Atlantic was at 72 percent and was voted best for flying from the UK to the US.

Daily Mail