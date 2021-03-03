Bad kitty! Pilot attacked by stray cat mid-air turns plane around

A cat allegedly attacked a pilot just 30 minutes into a Tarco Airlines flight from Sudan to Qatar, The Sun reported.

The cat got into the hangar during the night while the plane was being prepared. It sought solace in a quiet part of the plane to rest, somewhere where it could be undetected.

However, when the cat woke up, clearly agitated, it made its way to the cockpit. The cat allegedly attacked the pilot and ran from the crew members who attempted to catch it. It’s unclear the circumstances that led to the cat attacking the pilot.

When the crew was unable to catch the agile cat, the pilot decided to turn the plane around and head back to Khartoum International Airport, in in case the animal posed any further threat to guests and crew.

The airline did not divulge what happened to the cat when the plane landed.