File photo: For most cruise ship passengers, their holiday is a chance to escape the real world and get treated like royalty. Picture: Reuters

For most cruise ship passengers, their holiday is a chance to escape the real world and get treated like royalty. But have you ever given a thought to those that work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure your cruise is one to remember? According to Showbiz CheatSheet, working on a cruiseliner isn't as glamorous as it's made out to be. From the long working hours to being under-appreciated by guests, it can be a pretty thankless job. But lucky for them, there's always something to do.

Below are six secrets that cruise staff were willing to spill the beans on.

They don't eat the same delicious food as guests

One cruise ship employee said the "crew food is bloody awful unless you like living on boiled rice."