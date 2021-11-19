Beware! Airbnb's new Neighbourhood Support Line could get you in trouble if you don't follow the rules

Airbnb has announced the launch of its Neighbourhood Support Line in South Africa where neighbours can report urgent concerns about a listing or guest behaviour in their local community. Neighbours can visit www.airbnb.co.za/neighbours to request a call from a specialised support agent, who will aim to give them a call back within 10 minutes.

The Neighbourhood Support Line aims to address both immediate disturbances, such as an unauthorised party in progress, as well as possible long-term or recurring issues within the community. The service is operated by Airbnb and builds on the company’s existing Neighbourhood Tool, which allows neighbours to submit complaints about a listing via an online form. Airbnb investigates reports received through these channels. Velma Corcoran, the regional lead of Middle East Africa at Airbnb said Airbnb wanted to be a good partner to cities and local communities in South Africa.