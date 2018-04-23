British Airways is celebrating the happy news that the royal baby has landed safely.

In honour of the arrival of the baby boy, the airline put a replica of the royal easel in its arrivals hall at Heathrow Terminal 5 to share the happy news with customers who had just landed from their flights.

For customers travelling when the announcement was made, British Airways sent a sky-high message to long-haul aircraft that were mid-flight for the cabin crew to break the exciting news to customers.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways Director of Brand and Customer Experience, said “We’re delighted to be able to share the news about the royal baby boy with our customers who are travelling today and who have been anticipating the arrival. British Airways sends its warmest congratulations to the Royal Family and well wishes to the Prince."