British Airways to restart Victoria Falls route from May 13

British Airways (operated by Comair) will reopen bookings for flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls for travel, starting on May 13.

Bookings for the regional route are open from Friday, March 12. The airline will operate two flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls for May, which will be on a Thursday and Sunday. From June 1, customers can expect daily flights.

Desmond O’Connor, the executive of revenue at British Airways said the reopening was part of the gradual return to the airline's normal schedule.

"The reopening of the route is also just in time for customers to experience Victoria Falls during its peak tourist season when the entire length of the Victoria Falls is a thundering wall of falling water, from May through to August.

“We anticipate that the reopening of this route will give our customers even more choice with the current holiday destination restrictions in place and that it will be well-received by corporate and leisure travellers for a break outside of South Africa.