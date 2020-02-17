London - A British man marooned on a luxury cruise ship with coronavirus on Sunday claimed he had "never felt less loved by my own country" as fellow passengers of other nationalities were evacuated home.
Along with almost 80 other Britons, 73-year-old David Abel and his wife Sally have been confined to their cabins on the Diamond Princess for over ten days as it languishes in quarantine off a Japanese port.
The vessel has been hit by more than 350 cases of the virus among the 3 600 passengers and crew.
On Sunday night around 300 American passengers were evacuated from the ship at the port of Yokohama after US officials chartered planes to fly them home where they will go back into quarantine.
But despite officials from Canada and Hong Kong preparing similar rescues for their citizens, there had been no equivalent announcement for UK nationals on Sunday night.