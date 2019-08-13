Cape Town Tourism and the City of Cape Town has signed a three-year agreement this week. Picture: Elisha Dibakoane

Cape Town Tourism and the City of Cape Town has signed a three-year agreement this week. Cape Town Tourism will deliver visitor services, tourism marketing and special tourism projects on behalf of the City of Cape Town for the benefit of the local tourism industry. As a voluntary non-profit organisation with a membership base of almost 1 500 businesses that boasts the city's top attractions, accommodation providers, tour operators, restaurants, airlines and wine farms, it places Cape Town Tourism in a unique position to represent the broader industry, and fulfil its obligations as required by the City.

In recent months, Cape Town Tourism has embarked on a number of major initiatives,to draw more travellers to Cape Town. The launch of the most recent curated tourist routes in Khayelitsha is one example of this.

The City’s Mayoral Committee member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, including Tourism, Alderman James Vos, said the three-year agreement affords Cape Town Tourism a period of continuity to focus on and execute areas of the revised Tourism Development Framework (TDF).

“The strategy sets out five new focus areas that include ensuring visitor comfort, improving and diversifying products and experiences, stimulating demand, generating community involvement and benefit, and organising for growth.”

Julie-May Ellingson, Chairperson of the Cape Town Tourism Board said they look forward to working with all role players in this sector to build on Cape Town’s excellent reputation and address the challenges facing this important sector.

Chief executive of Cape Town Tourism Enver Duminy said the agreement allows the organisation to plan well and to build momentum on the great initiatives we have launched in recent months, from their Winter in Cape Town Campaign with Mango Airlines, the Muslim-friendly destination readiness program with Crescent Rating all the way to our Destination Marketing Partnership Agreement with New York and Company.