Carnival Cruise to require vaccination proof for all passengers 12 and over

CARNIVAL Cruise Line is tightening its vaccine mandate, beginning this week. It announced that vaccination would be required for all passengers except children under 12 and adults with medical conditions that prohibit inoculation.

The move came on Sunday, three days after the Bahamas issued an emergency order barring cruise ships from entering the country's ports, starting from September 3, unless all passengers over 12 years had got the shots. An exception is made for those with medical issues that preclude inoculation.

Carnival cited the order in announcing the updated vaccination rules, saying it was adapting to "evolving requirements of some of its destinations".

The mandate applies to departures from all Atlantic and Gulf homeports, the company said. Previously, Carnival followed US Centers for Disease Control guidelines requiring at least 95% of all guests and crew be fully vaccinated. The cruise line said all its crew members had got the shots. The new rule is effective from August 28 until October.