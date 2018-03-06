Cathay Pacific’s new lounge experience at HKIA opens 22 March. Picture: Supplied.

Cathay Pacific unveiled The Deck, the airline’s newest lounge at Hong Kong International Airport, this week. Located close to gate 16 in Terminal 1 and designed in the signature style of Cathay Pacific’s award-winning lounges in Hong Kong and across its network, The Deck, which opens its doors to passengers on March 22 , emulates a contemporary living room environment of understated luxury.

Cathay Pacific’s Country Manager for South Africa and Indian Ocean, Ashish Kapur, said investing in experiences that customers value and consider important is the heart of the airline and their service philosophy.

“It helps us differentiate ourselves from any other airline. We look forward to welcoming the lounge’s first passengers,” he said.

The Noodle Bar, an iconic favourite among Cathay Pacific customers, will feature a selection of local classics, including wonton noodles in a hearty broth, fish ball noodles and a variety of dim sum and buns. Ready-to-order Asian delights, such as dan dan noodles and Japanese-style vegetarian noodles, are also available.

The Deck sits on a balcony on the eastern side of the terminal building.

From The Terrace, an open-ceiling, L-shaped verandah featuring both table and individual seating, allows lounge visitors can take in panoramic views of the airport’s apron, taxi-ways and northern runway whilst enjoying their choice from a wide variety of drinks and dining options.

The Deck has seating for 180 passengers and is fitted with designer furniture and lighting carefully selected for practicality, comfort and privacy, while the use of natural materials, plenty of greenery and artworks by local artists add to the lounge’s welcoming atmosphere.

The lounge is further equipped with a relaxation room zone featuring bespoke Solo chairs, as well as eight shower suites, washroom facilities and a range of comfortable seating throughout.