Chinese flight attendants advised to wear diapers on board to prevent Covid-19

Can flight attendants wearing diapers on board prevent Covid-19?The Civil Aviation Administration of China think so. It seems that flight attendants in China may be required to wear diapers as prevention on board when they travel to high-risk areas. According to USA Today, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has shared advice on what flight attendants need to do to avoid contracting Covid-19. The CAAC released a 38-page document containing recommendations for charter flights to and from regions where infections exceed 500 in every one million people. The CAAC recommends that flight attendants wear "medical masks, double-layer disposable medical gloves, goggles, disposable hats, disposable protective clothing, and disposable shoe covers" when flying to high-risk areas.

"It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks," it documents.

Airplane lavatories are not always the cleanest part of the plane. While it is unclear whether the diaper will prevent the spread of the virus, there have been incidents in the past that could attribute the use of lavatories to Covid-19.

According to CNN, a woman travelling from Italy to South Korea contracted coronavirus during her trip.

It revealed that a visit to the bathroom was one of the possible sources of her infection as that was the only place she didn’t wear her N95 mask.

Of course, while this may sound like a great idea, in theory, it may not sit well with unions, who may state that it infringes the flight attendants human rights.