Some South African Airways (SAA) and Comair flights have been grounded due to irregular findings uncovered during a recent audit of South African Airways Technical (SAAT), both airlines revealed on Tuesday morning.
SAA revealed it “may operate an amended flight schedule” following a decision to recall some of its aircraft to undertake compliance verification in line with the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) requirements.
The decision to recall the aircraft follows an oversight inspection conducted by SACAA at SAA’s maintenance subsidiary, SAAT.
“Some of the flights will operate later than usual, and SAA has implemented its contingency plans to ensure business continuity," the airline company revealed.
The airline revealed that there were four domestic flight cancellations.