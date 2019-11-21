Comair has issued a statement refuting reports that the company has been issued a secondary industry strike notice by Numsa.
“Comair would like to clarify that there are two different processes pertaining to Numsa i.e. (1) Comair and Numsa disputes and (2) Calls by Numsa for a secondary strike,” the company revealed in a statement.
According to Wrenelle Stander, Comair’s Joint CEO, Numsa has been issued two certificates of non-resolution for disputes about both Comair's ground and cabin crew.
Stander said before a strike happens, Numsa will conduct a secret ballot of its members, and thereafter give Comair 48 hours' notice. Comair has not yet received a notice of intention to strike.
‘We continue to engage with all union stakeholders and are committed to reaching a “win-win” outcome for all parties in involved - in a way that ensures business sustainability.