Contiki launches affordable space travel for those ’looking for an escape’ from Earth

Contiki has announced ContikiX, an affordable space travel developed exclusively for 18-35-year-olds.

Kelly Jackson, Managing Director for The Travel Corporation, parent company to Contiki, said: “Due to the pandemic and questionable state of the planet, I think a lot of people are over Earth at the moment and are looking for an escape.

“This is why we can't wait to offer this once-in-a-lifetime experience to our guests in the future and to be among the first humans to orbit Earth."

Partnering with an undisclosed tech firm, who work closely with Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactica, travellers of the future can orbit the Earth and experience the blue planet from more than 300km up.

There will be delicious meals by an award-winning chef, spacious rooms with comfy beds and an on-board dancefloor.