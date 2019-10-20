More than half of local travellers believe business trips do not impact on their health. However, statistics tell a different story.
Research has found that most business travellers skip exercising, find it hard to sleep and forgo healthy eating, which impacts health and increases stress levels.
During a research survey carried out by an independent research company on behalf of The Westin Cape Town hotel, only 32% of business travellers believed their health was impacted by business travel. Of the respondents, 52% did not believe business travel impacted on their health and 17% were unsure.
The same survey also found that only 18% of travellers said they exercised while on a business trip, with another 40% reporting that they occasionally exercised when they were away.
The overwhelming majority (82%) were sleeping for less than six hours. Of the respondents, 62% slept less than when at home.