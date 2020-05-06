Covid-19: Air France announces new on-board measures

Air France is implementing strict measures to its operation to ensure the safety of its passengers post-Covid-19.

The airline said in a statement that customers will be notified of this via all communication channels before their departure. They will need to wear masks throughout the journey.

Other measures implemented by Air France and its partners include compulsory wearing of masks for all crew members and agents, physical distancing at the airport, and the installation of Plexiglas protection screens at airports where possible.

There will also be the implementation of physical distancing on board whenever possible, and on most flights, the current low load factors make it possible to separate customers.

Daily aircraft cleaning procedures will continue. The airline will introduce a specific procedure for the periodic disinfecting aircraft by spraying an approved virucidal product effective for 10 days.