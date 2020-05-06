Covid-19: Air France announces new on-board measures
Air France is implementing strict measures to its operation to ensure the safety of its passengers post-Covid-19.
The airline said in a statement that customers will be notified of this via all communication channels before their departure. They will need to wear masks throughout the journey.
Other measures implemented by Air France and its partners include compulsory wearing of masks for all crew members and agents, physical distancing at the airport, and the installation of Plexiglas protection screens at airports where possible.
There will also be the implementation of physical distancing on board whenever possible, and on most flights, the current low load factors make it possible to separate customers.
Daily aircraft cleaning procedures will continue. The airline will introduce a specific procedure for the periodic disinfecting aircraft by spraying an approved virucidal product effective for 10 days.
During in-flight service, there will be limited interaction between customers and crew members. On domestic flights and short flights in Europe, meal and beverage services have been suspended. On long-haul flights, cabin service is limited and preference is given to individually wrapped products.
The air in the cabin is renewed every three minutes and the air recycling system on board Air France aircraft is equipped with "High-Efficiency Particulate Air" or HEPA filters, identical to those used in hospital operating theatres. These filters extract more than 99.99 percent of the smallest viruses, including those no larger than 0.01 micrometres.
Coronavirus type viruses, ranging in size from 0.08 to 0.16 micrometres, are filtered through the HEPA filters. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has also announced that it will ask its customers to wear a mask throughout their journey when their flights resume. Passengers are responsible for providing their face masks.