The 10-night Privates of the Caribbean cruise departs Miami in September 2018.

Cruiseabout are launching an innovative Caribbean cruise itinerary aimed at the naturist market. Sun-worshippers will delight in Cruiseabout’s Privates of the Caribbean itinerary which will take passengers to some of the world’s most exotic island destinations, including Grand Cayman, Cuba and the Virgin Islands.

Cruiseabout Marketing Campaign Manager, Divan Viljoen, said there is a nude twist on a cruise itinerary that is already extremely popular among South African travellers.

"We've been fielding requests for nudist cruises for some time, so to be able to fulfil our customer's wishes through niche cruising experiences like this, is the best part of our job.

"Long-time cruisers can expect all the same formalities as regular cruises. There will still be formal dining at the Captain's Table, although the attire will obviously reflect the theme of the cruise. Ladies can accessorise with elegant jewellery, while men will be required to wear a tie, " he said.

On-board activities take on a whole new dimension thanks to art auctions featuring both nude bidders and subject matter, life drawing and chocolate body-painting classes. On-shore activities meanwhile have also been tailored to suit the freedom of no clothing, with bareback horse riding and coral reef snorkelling taken to new experiential levels.

The task of pulling together such a unique itinerary has had its own set of challenges for Cruiseabout, which has consulted widely with professionals such as air conditioning technicians, medical experts and safety advisors to enhance the comfort of guests.

"We consulted with a number of experts to help us ensure the experience would be perfect for passengers. The ship has been fitted out with controlled climate air conditioning to ensure it remains at a comfortable temperature and we also consulted with medical experts and safety advisors so that the shore and on-board activities took into account our guests' unique situation," Viljoen added.

"Guests will be required to bring closed-in rubber-soled shoes and a sun hat, but this really is the ultimate opportunity to travel light."

The 10-night Privates of the Caribbean cruise departs Miami in September 2018.