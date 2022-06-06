Delhi airport to replace all vehicles with EVs

DELHI’S Indira Gandhi International Airport has decided to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) on its airside in a phased manner under the Green Transportation Programme, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Monday. The announcement of the implementation of the Green Transportation Programme at the airport and its vicinity came on World Environment Day.

As part of the programme, DIAL, in the first phase, will launch 62 RVs for its airside operations, which would help in reducing approximately 1 000 tons of GHG emissions annually. These vehicles would be introduced within 3-4 months, according to a statement by DIAL. DIAL will also install high voltage and fast-charging stations at strategic locations to meet the requirements of these vehicles and other airport stakeholders. Under this programme, DIAL has worked with original equipment manufacturers to make necessary changes to the EVs for the installation of airport-specific equipment ,and is working closely with airport stakeholders for EV adoption at the airport.

Speaking on the development, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said: "DIAL has set a target to make Delhi Airport a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030, and is continuously working to achieve this goal. “We are planning to eliminate all the light vehicles - petrol and diesel - in a phased manner from Delhi Airport and use electric vehicles instead. The adoption of electric vehicles for managing airport operations is a step forward. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative by any Indian airport to ensure a clean transportation environment. The electric mobility, when packaged with appropriate ground support technology and infrastructure, presents a viable alternative in reducing vehicular emissions at the airport." He further added: "DIAL is also planning to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources. This will ensure that the electricity used for the charging of these vehicles is also emission-free."

Currently, DIAL has facilitated the use of electric buses for transportation of passengers from terminal 3 to the Passenger Transport Centre building. These buses ferry passengers at a regular interval of 20 minutes between these two locations. Other initiatives adopted by DIAL for the airport to become a net zero carbon emission airport by 2030 include energy efficiency and energy conservation, green buildings and infrastructure, use of renewable energy, and "operational excellence" programmes with airlines and stakeholders. (ANI)