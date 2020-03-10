Drunk passengers behaving badly: easyJet plane turns back twice
Rowdy behaviour on flights seems to be a common occurrence these days. But what happens when some passengers become so out of hand that cabin crew are forced to take extreme steps?
That's exactly what happened last week when an easyJet flight set off from Manchester on its way to Alicante, Spain. According to CNN, the plane was forced to return to the airport twice due to drunken behaviour from two separate groups of passengers.
A statement sent out by easyJet said that Thursday's delays were linked to the consumption of alcohol. "We are aware that some passengers were drinking their own alcohol onboard and prior to flight in the terminal," the airline said.
"Police met the aircraft to remove the passengers before it continued to Alicante."
Flight EZY1919 did eventually make it to Alicante - more than 3.5 hours behind its scheduled time.
"Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board," said easyJet.
"The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our highest priority."
In related news, a drunk passenger who caused an easyJet aircraft to be diverted to Edinburgh Airport after he began eating his mobile phone has been jailed today for 22 months.
Matthew Flaherty, 44, was travelling from Manchester to Iceland with his mother for a birthday break when he began acting unruly during the flight last January, the Daily Mail reported.
Flaherty was caught by cabin crew swigging on a bottle of gin he had pulled from an overhead locker just after the easyJet flight had taken off.