Drunk passengers behaving badly: easyJet plane turns back twice

Rowdy behaviour on flights seems to be a common occurrence these days. But what happens when some passengers become so out of hand that cabin crew are forced to take extreme steps?

That's exactly what happened last week when an easyJet flight set off from Manchester on its way to Alicante, Spain. According to CNN, the plane was forced to return to the airport twice due to drunken behaviour from two separate groups of passengers.

A statement sent out by easyJet said that Thursday's delays were linked to the consumption of alcohol. "We are aware that some passengers were drinking their own alcohol onboard and prior to flight in the terminal," the airline said.

"Police met the aircraft to remove the passengers before it continued to Alicante."

Flight EZY1919 did eventually make it to Alicante - more than 3.5 hours behind its scheduled time.