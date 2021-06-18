Dual citizenship and costly visas - why South Africans need to have a plan B

Travel restrictions and travel bans, loadshedding and a not so steady vaccine roll-out are just some factors that South Africans have to deal with. Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, an investment immigration advisory firm in London, said South Africans need to have a Plan B.

“South Africans are very proud of their country and many do not want to consider leaving, and hopefully they won’t have to. However, the uncertainty is there, and with what we have seen happen in some other countries, it can only act as a cautionary tale to have a back-up plan, should you and your family need to use it. "In a world starting to get a handle on Covid-19, South Africans are feeling the frustrations of a slow vaccination rollout as we watch other countries plan for a future post-pandemic. While we cannot predict what this will look like, South Africans need to be prepared for the unknown, and the best way to do this is to have an insurance policy for you and your family’s future," Emmett said. She said there have been an increase in South Africans investing in a second nationality, aka dual citizenship, which offers them the opportunity to more easily travel and potentially move to another country, if needed.

She added that citizenship by investment programmes were opening doors for South Africans and meeting the concerns that many faced. She explained in detail: Family safety

"While the beauty of South Africa is unparalleled, it is also a country with high crime rates, a struggling economy and uncertain governance. For those bringing up children, ensuring your loved ones are safe, both physically and financially, is vital," she said. Opportunities According to Emmett, the ability to broaden opportunities in both education and financial diversification is made easier with citizenship in an additional country.

"The South African job market has also been hit hard by the pandemic. It has led many entrepreneurs and experienced workers to seek business abroad and compete on a more global scale," she added. Ease of travel The South African passport does not get you far without visas, said Emmett.