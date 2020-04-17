EasyJet to keep middle seats empty, but it could cost passengers extra

London - EasyJet expects to keep its middle seats empty once travel restrictions are lifted – although the move could push up prices for passengers.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said the social distancing measures would encourage passengers to fly again.

Airline bosses fear it could take up to two years for air travel to return to pre-coronavirus levels as countries keep their borders closed.

The move by EasyJet would see its single-aisle jets cut from around 180 seats to 120. Lundgren said: "I expect that to happen. That is something that we will do because I think that is something that the customers would like to see.

"We’re also looking at various disinfection programmes on the aircraft. I think it’s important that customers understand that we are taking this very seriously and first and foremost our concern is about the customers’ well-being and our people’s well-being.