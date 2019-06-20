Emirates adds extra flights for Hajj pilgrims. Picture from AP Photo/Adam Schreck.

Annually, Jeddah and Medina sees increased air traffic during the Hajj pilgrimage when thousands of people travel to the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.



This year Hajj begins on 9 August, but preparations will be in full swing already for pilgrims embarking on the journey.





Emirates has announced that it will be broadening its services to Jeddah and Medina with an additional 46 flights.





Top inbound destinations to Saudia Arabia includes South Africa, Pakistan, the United States, Senegal, the UK, Nigeria, Indonesia and the Ivory Coast.





Hajj-centric onboard services





The airline has also released it's list of special services it offers to Hajj pilgrims.