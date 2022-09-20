Emirates and United partner up to give travellers more destinations to choose from

Emirates and United have announced that they have partnered up in a historic commercial agreement. It will enhance each airline’s network and see their customers get easier access to hundreds of new destinations within the US and around the world.

Emirates and United revealed their agreement at a ceremonial event at Dulles International Airport, hosted by United CEO Scott Kirby and Emirates president Sir Tim Clark. The airlines said that from November, Emirates customers flying into Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston – three of the biggest business hubs in the US – will be able to easily connect onto United flights to and from nearly 200 cities across the Americas on a single ticket. Emirates and United also said that at the eight other US airports served by Emirates, Boston, Dallas, LA, Miami, JFK, Orlando, Seattle and Washington DC, both airlines will have an interline arrangement in place.

It was also revealed that United would launch a new direct flight between Newark and Dubai starting in March 2023. From there, customers will be able to travel on Emirates or its sister airline, flydubai, to more than 100 cities. Tickets for United’s new Dubai flight are now on sale. Sir Tim Clark, Emirates Airline’s president said that they welcomed United’s return to Dubai next year and looked forward to developing their partnership with United for the long term.

“Two of the biggest, and best-known airlines in the world are joining hands to fly people better to more places, at a time when travel demand is rebounding with a vengeance. It’s a significant partnership that will unlock tremendous consumer benefit and bring the United Arab Emirates and the United States even closer,” said Sir Tim. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said that this agreement united two iconic, flag carrier airlines who shared a common commitment to creating the best customer experience in the skies. “United’s new flight to Dubai and our complementary networks will make global travel easier for millions of our customers, helping boost local economies and strengthen cultural ties. This is a proud moment for both United and Emirates employees, and I look forward to our journey together,” said Kirby.

