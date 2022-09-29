Emirates continues South African expansion with more Joburg flights

As part of the airline’s commitment to support South Africa’s economic and tourism recovery, Emirates has announced that it would be bringing new travel opportunities, choice and convenience for customers travelling to and from South Africa, with additional services to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. The airline said the move also reaffirmed South Africa’s strategic importance on its network, as it prioritised service expansion and rebuilding its capacity to unlock further growth potential.

The airline said it would be expanding its schedule to and from Johannesburg, with three daily flights from March 1, 2023; Cape Town would be served with double daily services, starting from February 1, 2023; and two more flights would be added to Durban, making it a daily operation from December 1, 2022. “The reintroduction of the new flights between Dubai and the airline’s three gateways in South Africa will enhance Emirates’ schedule to 42 weekly services,” said the airline. The airline also revealed that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the South African Tourism Board, as part of its long-standing commitment to support tourism recovery efforts in South Africa earlier this year.

The agreement includes jointly promoting tourism and boosting visitor arrivals to South Africa across the airline’s network of more than 130 passenger destinations. “The additional services to all three gateways will also benefit customers, with more connecting choices to an array of domestic and regional cities across southern Africa via Emirates’ codeshare and interline partners including South African Airways, Airlink, FlySafair and Cemair. The unique connections and onward travel options are not offered by any other airline,” said Emirates. In addition to providing much-needed seat capacity in and out of South Africa, the airline said its new flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban would collectively provide more cargo belly-hold capacity to further scale up import and export opportunities for local businesses, helping carry vital exports including seafood, fruits and vegetables, fresh and frozen meats, wine, pharmaceuticals and gold between the UAE, South Africa and beyond.

