Emirates extends suspension of SA flights

Emirates announced that flights to South Africa will remain suspended until March 10 2021. The extension follows recent government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa into the UAE. Earlier this month, Emirates announced that it will resume South African operations from February 28, pending any travel restrictions. The UAE airline initially suspended flights to and from South Africa from January 16, 2021. The airline said in a statement that customers holding tickets with final destinations in South Africa will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

The airline urged affected customers to contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options.

"Emirates remains committed to serving our customers in South Africa, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow.

"We continue to work closely with all relevant authorities in this regard, and will endeavour to provide our customers with as much support and notice as possible," the airline said in the statement.

Emirates operates flights to Dubai from Cape Town, King Shaka and OR Tambo international airports. The routes are a popular getaway to Dubai, a popular attraction for South African travellers.

